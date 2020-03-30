Sharon L. Robinson, 58, of Solomon passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born Sept. 24, 1961 in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Leonard W. and Wilma “Billie” (Meehan) Ecton. Sharon grew up in the Solomon area and graduated from Solomon High School in 1979.
Sharon knew no stranger no matter if you didn’t know her. Within the first minute of meeting, she would touch your life in more ways than one whether you realized it at that very moment or 20 years down the road. Sharon pushed not only her daughter but every child who was fortunate enough to cross paths with her whether that be in the lunch line at school or the countless taco nights at her home.
Sharon expected each child to do their very best in everything they did. She encouraged goals and to never be someone you were not. With open doors, Sharon welcomed everyone to be right at home, and never let anyone leave without being told “love you” while she gave each and every one of them a big hug.
Sharon will be remembered by many as an outgoing, selfless, loving, humorous, strong, genuine, amazing individual that had many titles to all, including “second mom,” “my inspiration,” and as for her daughter, “my absolute best friend.”.
Sharon is survived by her daughter Maddison Robinson, stepson Tyler Robinson (Victoria), her mother Wilma “Billie” Ecton, brother Mike Ecton (Jaelyn) and their children Dalton, Kinsey and Logan and sister Patty (Ecton) McBrayer (Darwin) and their children Kelly and Shannon.
She was preceded in death by her father Leonard Ecton and brother John Ecton.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Maddie Robinson for her continuing education. Memorials may be mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
