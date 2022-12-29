Sharon Kay Adee

Sharon Kay (Cook) Adee passed away Dec. 27, at her home, surrounded by family, concluding a 3 year hard fought battle with cancer.
She was born March 19, 1952 in Abilene to Lawrence & Verna (Beadleston) Cook, Sharon had the opportunity to travel to 35 states prior to graduating from Abilene High School in 1970.
On Jan. 12, 1974, she married her high school sweetheart and best friend James (Jim) Adee. Their early married life was spent in Prescott, AZ where their daughter Ashley was born in 1981. Son Ryan followed in 1982 after returning home to Abilene.
In December of 1999, Sharon entered her favorite role, Grandma, when first Grandson, Braden was born. Jasmine, Summer, Slade, Katelyn, and Drake followed. In 2021, she was promoted to “great” grandma when Rowan and Harper were born.
Sharon graduated from the Academy of Hair Design in 1974 and later from The Brown Mackie College. Sharon was known around town thru her career at the law office, bank, beauty shop, and most recently a checker at Zey’s Market.
Sharon enjoyed being around people, socializing and will be best remembered for her kind smile and loving hugs that were never in short supply.
Survivors include her Husband (of two weeks shy of 49 years) Jim of the home, daughter Ashley (Dave) Shively of Carlton, son Ryan of Abilene. Precious Grandchildren: Braden Anguiano, Katelyn Shively, Jasmine Arnold, Summer Arnold, Slade Adee, Drake Adee. Great Grandbabies: Rowan, Harper, and one on the way. Brother in Law, Jerry Adee. Dear Cousin, Dixie Cravens, as well as several other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Sunday Jan. 1, 2023 at Martin Becker Carlson from 3:00 pm -5:00 pm. Funeral will be Monday Jan. 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Internment will take place at a later date.
Memorial Contributions should be made to Dickinson County Hospice in her memory and may be mailed to the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
