Sharon Jones

Sharon K. Jones, 72, of Abilene passed away peacefully at home Thursday, July 13 with her family at her bedside. She was born in Abilene. The daughter of William and Marjorie Fenton (Mentzer) she graduated from Abilene High School in the class of 1969. After graduation she lived many years in Solomon, Kansas, where she raised her children and worked in the Solomon School cafeteria. After her late husband Raymond Jones passed she returned to her hometown of Abilene which she Loved and cherished. One could see her anytime of the day just driving around town like it was a Sunday drive. She is preceded her in death by her late husband’s, Ivan Jantz and Raymond Jones. Sharon was a homemaker and loved her time spent with her family, grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed her time doing puzzles with her friends at the Abilene Plaza apartment and absolutely loved her holiday time. It was well known that holidays and birthdays were very important to her.
Sharon is survived by her two sons: Mark Jantz and wife Jill of Abilene, Jack Jones and wife Jennifer of Solomon. Two daughters: Marsha Jantz of Topeka and step daughter Robin Herbel of Abilene. Four grandchildren: Kendra Jantz, Claire, Killian and Aspen Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands. The family has chosen cremation. Graveside service will be held at the Abilene Cemetery July 25 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Home Health and Hospice of Abilene.
