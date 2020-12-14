Sharon Herbel, 74, of Solomon, passed away at her home Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
She was born in Herington, KS, March 23, 1946, the daughter of J.C. and Lila (Surls) Craft.
On Jan. 19, 1964 she was united in marriage to Richard Herbel. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2019.
Sharon worked 35 years in Salina and Abilene in the Motor Vehicle Registration office. She was a longtime member of Community Bible Church of Abilene. She was also actively involved for many years in the Central City Streetrods Car Club of Salina.
While her health allowed it, she enjoyed camping, car shows, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and loved hosting family get-togethers.
Sharon is survived by her daughters Shelly Cole (fiancé Clark Wenger) of Abilene and Julie Klein (Joe) of Abilene, son Scott Herbel of Salina, grandchildren Danya Dent (Weston) of Salina, Keenan Cole (Ashley) of Enterprise, Quentin Cole (Kayla) of Abilene, Weston Klein (Brecken) of Manhattan, Evan Klein of Abilene, Jenna Klein of Kansas City, Alex Herbel of Salina and Sara Herbel of Salina, ten great-grandchildren, brother Bill Andrews (Diane) and sisters Carolyn Weeks (Charles) and Lovetta Alden.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Richard and son-in-law Steve Cole.
Funeral services for Sharon will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at the Community Bible Church of Abilene. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating available, however, the service will be live-streamed on the Community Bible Church Facebook page for those not able to attend or not comfortable attending in person.
Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon. Visitation is at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene, Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. The family suggests memorials be given to Community Bible Church of Abilene. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
