A Celebration of Life for Perry DeWeese (April 11th, 1943 – September 2nd, 2022) will be held October 8 th , 2022 at the Cowboy Church, 1157 2400 Abilene, KS 67410 starting at 4pm. Family and friends are invited to a casual gathering to share fond memories followed by chili and a bonfire in his honor.
