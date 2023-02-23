Sarah Wernecker

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sarah, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend. Sarah was born March 4, 1986, in Emporia, Kansas, and she passed away unexpectedly Feb. 15 at the age of 36.  

Sarah had a rich and complex life, full of love and laughter, but also of challenges and struggles. She was married to JW for 14 years, and together they had three children: Jake, Emily and Alice. Sarah was a devoted mother who always put her children first, and she loved spending time with them, watching them grow and supporting them in their passions and dreams. Sarah also had another daughter, Hailey, from a previous marriage to Brandon Long, who survived her.

 

