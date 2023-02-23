Sarah Wernecker

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sarah, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend. Sarah was born March 4, 1986, in Emporia, Kansas, and she passed away unexpectedly Feb. 15 at the age of 36.
Sarah had a rich and complex life, full of love and laughter, but also of challenges and struggles. She was married to JW for 14 years, and together they had three children: Jake, Emily and Alice. Sarah was a devoted mother who always put her children first, and she loved spending time with them, watching them grow and supporting them in their passions and dreams. Sarah also had another daughter, Hailey, from a previous marriage to Brandon Long, who survived her.
Sarah’s father, Stephen, and her sister, Celeste, will deeply miss her presence and her bright spirit. Sadly, Sarah was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth, who passed away some years ago.
Sarah was a paraprofessional for USD 437, where she dedicated herself to supporting and helping children with their education. She was a kind and patient person who had a gift for connecting with children and her colleagues and students alike admired and respected her for her hard work and dedication.
In her free time, Sarah loved attending concerts and listening to music, playing video games, and spending time with her beloved cats. She had a special talent for finding joy in the small things in life and spreading that joy to those around her.
Sarah’s sudden passing has left a deep void in the hearts of her family and friends, who will always remember her loving and generous spirit, her contagious laughter, and her unwavering strength and resilience. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
