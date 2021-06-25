Sarah A. (Travis) Wilson, 88, passed away Tuesday June 22, 2021, at her home in rural Abilene.
She was born July 30, 1932, in Minneapolis, Kan., to John and Leloa (Bainbridge) Travis. Sarah graduated from Minneapolis High School, attended Brown Mackie Business College in Salina and worked at Montgomery Wards in the office and later at Long McArthur Ford Company.
On October 2, 1953, she married Edwin W. “Ed” Wilson in Salina. They shared 64 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on January 21, 2018. Together they farmed in rural Carlton before retiring to rural Abilene in 1992.
Sarah loved her family deeply and was the mastermind of family gatherings. She hosted many family and holiday celebrations for her children, extended family, and neighbors and she made each one a special occasion. Her happiest days were when her family was visiting. She was an amazing baker and always made sure her grandchildren were spoiled with her special cookies, pies and cinnamon rolls.
Each summer you could witness Sarah’s love of nature. She spent many hours growing flowers, gardening and taking care of her yard. Her bird feeders were always full so she could watch her birds. She especially enjoyed seeing a particular red cardinal that she said was Dad looking after her from Heaven.
Sarah also enjoyed quilting and making gifts for her family. Each grandchild and great-grandchild received a quilt when they were born and also when they graduated from high school and her children have many of her works of art displayed in their homes. Collecting dolls also gave her great joy.
During Sarah’s retirement years she was rarely still. She volunteered as an American Red Cross Gray Lady for many years as well as serving on the Card and Craft Committees at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. Many summers were spent as part of the cooking crew in the cabin at the Dickinson County Historical Pioneer Camp. She also served several years in the Mt. Pleasant Evangelical Presbyterian Church kitchen organizing funeral dinners.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Ed; daughter Barbara Jo at age 6 of meningitis; son John Walter at age 20 of Muscular Dystrophy; and great-grandson Nolan Matthew Petersen, 7 months; and a sister Betty Gray of Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Survivors include three sons, Jeff and wife Susan of Carlton, Mitch and wife Denise of Abilene, Mike and wife Karen of Carlton; daughter, Kellie Voss and husband Wayne of Hays; 15 grandchildren, Michelle (Lance) Miller, Angela (Matt) Petersen, Shannon Wilson (John Goddard), Amanda (Brian) Pope, Courtney Wilson, Janay (Dylan) Crosson, Dustin Wilson, Brian Wilson, Eric (Kelsey) Wilson, Kristy Wilson, Keven Wilson, Allen, Aaron, Jordan and Ethan Voss; 11 great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Vance Miller; Willa and Crosby Petersen; Klayton and Violet Pope; Grady, Lincoln and Reagyn Crosson, Lane Wilson and John Voss; a sister-in law, Carol Hansen of Salina and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Sarah will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Mt. Pleasant Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Rev. Mark Stanger officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery. Sarah’s family will receive friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at the Danner Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or to the Gideons and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
