Sara Lou Burwell, 83, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away on Monday, January 31st, in Abilene.
Sara was born in Newton, Kansas on May 29, 1938, a daughter of the late Wayne and Gertrude (Austin) Brainerd.
Sara grew up in Whitewater, Kansas, graduating from Whitewater High School in 1956.
On November 10, 1960, Sara married Willis Lott in Whitewater, Kansas. They shared 22 years of marriage and raised three children in Minneapolis, Kansas.
Sara retired from Bennington State Bank in Bennington, Kansas in 2004.
On June 7, 2002, Sara married Bill Burwell in Abilene, Kansas.
Sara was a member of the Methodist Church throughout her life and enjoyed participating in the choir and playing the bells.
Family was very important to her and she attended as many of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities as possible. She was a regular at high school and college football, volleyball and basketball games.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Burwell; daughters, Kathy Zuker, of Minneapolis, Kansas, Kelly Lott, of Inman, Kansas; son, John Lott (Kristen), of Minneapolis, Kansas; step daughters, Kay Stoddard (Jay), of Wakefield, Kansas, Shelly Pennington (Todd), of Salina, Kansas; 14 grandchildren, Christopher (Jayme), Benjamin (Allison), Joseph (Natalie), Andrew (Katherine), Jordyn, Trea (Aspen), Kiley, Bridget (Tyler), Ryan, Eric (Ashley), Casey, Taylor, Cody, Corey; and 11 great grandchildren.
Sara is also survived by two sisters, Kathryn Jones (LeRoy), of Omaha, Arkansas and Lois Brainerd, of Whitewater, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willis Lott; husband, Jack Plunkett; son, Wayne Lott; and brother, Donald Brainerd.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, February 4th, at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 5th at Wilson Family Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating.
Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis, Kansas.
Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Abilene or Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, PO Box 166, Minneapolis, Kansas 67467.
To send an online condolence, visit www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
