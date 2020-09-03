Sanford F. Enger, 92, of Abilene passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Abilene Memorial Hospital.
He was born August 14, 1928 in Portland, North Dakota, the son of Thorvald and Lena (Heskin) Enger. Sanford grew up in the Portland, South Dakota area, attended the local schools and graduated from Portland High School.
On May 10, 1951 he was united in marriage to Esther Rider in Crookston, MN. She preceded him in death on May 19, 2001.
Sanford served from 1948-1951 in the United States Army. He was a machinist and lead foreman at Ershams (CE/ABB). He also ran his own machine shop for 10 years north of Abilene.
Sanford is survived by his daughters Linda Myers (Steven) of Peoria, Illinois, Christine Enger of Abilene, Janice Dester (Steven) of Solomon, and Rhonda Keating of Abilene, son Bruce Enger of Abilene, nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, sisters Dorothy Homestead and Hazel Holter and three step-children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Esther, daughter Sandra Miller, son-in-law Chuck Keating and daughter-in-law Kelle Enger and four siblings.
Graveside Services for Sanford will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Abilene City Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Friday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene.
Family suggests memorials be given to the First Christian Church of Abilene. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
