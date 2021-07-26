Sandy D. Sleichter, 75, died of cancer on July 23, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 26, 1946 in Horton, KS, the daughter of Lloyd M. and Clara B. (Pittington) Tollefson. Growing up near Everest, Sandy attended local schools, graduating from Everest Rural High School in 1964.
Sandy then graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in home economics in 1968. On August 25, 1968, she married Jerry W. Sleichter, a marriage that lasted 50 years before Jerry passed. She proudly raised her three children on the farm near Abilene, KS.
Sandy was a member of the Abilene First United Methodist Church, the John Wesley Bell Choir, and the Johnson Community Center. She taught home economics, before deciding to stay home to raise her family and support the family farm.
Later in life, Sandy served as accounting and office manager for Dickinson County Rural Water District #1 and enjoyed being a paraprofessional in the Abilene schools. Sandy served as club and project leader for many years in the Willowdale 4-H club, and judged at countless 4-H events.
She was honored to become a member of the 2001 class of Master Farmer and Farm Homemaker. Sandy loved her role as a Grandma and made it a priority to attend all of her grandchildren’s activities.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson Rhett, a brother Jere, and her husband, Jerry.
Sandy is survived by a daughter Jill (Derek) Deines of Manhattan; two sons, Jeff (Meredith) Sleichter of Abilene; Jay (Linda) Sleichter of Clay Center; brother Mark (Chelley) Tollefson of Bel Aire; and nine grandchildren: Riley, Katie, Maggie, Jackie, Lainie, Raychel, Natalie, John, and Bryce.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Abilene First United Methodist Church with Revs. John Collins officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at the Abilene First United Methodist Church.
The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Sandy Sleichter Memorial Fund. They may be left the day of the service, or sent in care of the Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
