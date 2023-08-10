Sandy Berland

Sandy Kay Berland, 79, of Manhattan was formerly a middle school teacher in Stockton, Great Bend, and Salina. Sandy passed away Monday, Aug. 7 at her home in Manhattan.
Sandy was born in San Diego, California, Oct. 20, 1943, the daughter of the late Elvira (Steinert) Humphrey and John Cummins. She was a graduate of the Hilltop High School in Chula Vista, California, and from Ft. Hays State University, Hays, Kansas, with a bachelor's degree in Education. On Aug. 6, 1966, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Damar, Kansas she and Paul Berland were united in marriage. They were married for 57 years. Sandy and Paul were members of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan.
Sandy is survived by Paul of the home; a daughter, Shannon Myers, of German Town, Maryland; two sons Terry P, Berland, of NW. United States; Ryan V (Shelly) Berland, of Colwich, Kansas; a brother, Michael Cummins, of Chula Vista, California. She is also survived by eight grandchildren
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, Kansas, with Fr. Frank Coady, Celebrant, and Fr. Don Zimmerman officiating. A rosary/vigil service will be conducted Thursday evening Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan.
Memorial donations may be made in Sandy's honor to the St. Thomas More Catholic Church 2900 Kimball Manhattan, KS 66502.
For more information or to send a condolence, visit the funeral home website at irvinparkview.com. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.