Sandra Sue (Sandy) Chamberlin Stevens, age 78, Chapman, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. She was born in Clay Center, Kansas, on December 20, 1942, the daughter of L.V. (Dick) and Rachel Helen Gibbs Chamberlin. She grew up in rural Dickinson County attending a country school (Wesley) and graduating from DCCHS.
Sandra married Roy David (Dave) Stevens on November 1, 1959 at the Sutphen Mill Christian Church, rural Chapman, Kansas. Most of their married life was spent in the home Dave built in rural Dickinson County on Sandra’s parents’ farm. They had four children, Timothy, Debra, Scott, and Amy. Sandra was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, dearly loved by her family.
Survivors include her son Timothy Stevens (Karen) of Woodbine, Maryland, daughter Debra Stevens of Junction City, Kansas, son Scott Stevens (Christy) of Abilene, Kansas, daughter Amy Wahl of Windsor, Colorado, and granddaughters Kelsey Stevens, Halee Wahl, and Peyton Wahl as well as seven, step-grandchildren and five, step-great-grandchildren. Sandra is also survived by her brothers Bill Chamberlin and wife Patsy and Craig Chamberlin and wife Vicky both of rural Chapman, Kansas as well as nieces and nephews. Her husband and parents preceded her in death.
When her kids were little, Sandra stayed home, but she volunteered with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts as well as with Sunday school and bible school at the Chapman United Methodist Church. Later, she worked in the deli at West’s IGA, receptionist at VacuBlast, teacher aide at Rural Center Elementary and Chapman Elementary, site manager at the Chapman Senior Center, salesclerk at Steinhauser’s Gifts and Made in Kansas, and hostess/cashier at Barb’s Deli.
She volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dickinson County and with the foster grandparent program at Kennedy Elementary School in Abilene where she was fondly known as “Grandma Sandy.” She was a “kid magnet.” Wherever she was, kids were always drawn to her.
Sandra was a member of the Sutphen Mill Christian Church, Lakeside EEU, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Beta sorority, the Chapman Area Preservation Society (CAPS), and she served on the Chapman Public Library Board. She volunteered at the Abilene Public Library and Chapman Valley Manor. Her hobbies included card making, adult coloring, embroidery work, playing cards, and reading. She especially loved spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by all.
Per her wishes, cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Chapman United Methodist Church with Pastor Connie Wooldridge officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 28, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Londeen -Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice or the Chapman United Methodist Church. They may be left at or sent in care of the Londeen – Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Brian Holmes as well as the staff at the Good Shepherd Hospice House for their exceptional love, care, and devotion.
