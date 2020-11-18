Sandra “Sandie” K. Fahey, a Chapman resident since 1979, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in her Chapman home.
She was born March 1, 1941 in Robinson, Illinois, the daughter of Max M. and Mary E. (Shaw) Polly. She was united in marriage to Kenneth J. Fahey on Nov. 16, 1957 in Newton, Illinois.
They started their married life in Hopkins, Minnesota. Together they raised four children: Kim Kali-Schultes (Brian), Ren Fahey (Christine), Brent Fahey (Jamie) and Kyle Fahey (Cathy). They lived in a variety of places, including Tucson and Phoenix, AZ, Salt Lake City, UT, Albuquerque, NM, Denver, CO and Cincinnati, OH, before settling down in Chapman, KS.
Sandie was a cosmetologist in her early years and worked in a variety of different settings. In her later years, she was the co-owner of the Chapman Grocery Store and Shamrock Estates Mobile Home Park.
Sandie believed in serving others through random acts of kindness to those less fortunate and was often an unseen hero to friends and those in need.
During her illness, Sandie fought a long and courageous battle over the last two years of her life and was able to remain in her home with the support of her family, her caregiver Jane Kobetich and Dickinson County Hospice staff. The family wants to thank each of these individuals for their loving care.
Sandie is survived by her loving husband Ken of the home, her four children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Philip.
Due to the current pandemic, friends may visit on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 from noon until 7 p.m. at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman. Private family graveside services for Sandie will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Indian Hills Cemetery in Chapman.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County or to the Geary County Animal Shelter. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Londeen- Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, Kansas, 67431. Online condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.com “Fly on, Mom, and Meet us at the Gates.”
