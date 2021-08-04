Sandra G. Reiff, 80 of rural Hope, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born March 14, 1941 in her childhood home near Detroit, the daughter of Gail and Erma (Hines) Betts.
In 1959 she graduated from Chapman High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in education at Emporia State University. She was united in marriage to Don Reiff August 4, 1962.
Sandra taught for 30-plus years in the Dickinson County area including Carlton, Rural Center, Chapman and Enterprise. She was very active at New Basel Church from serving on the church council to accompanying on the piano.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband Don of the home. She was a loving mother of daughter, Robin Brace (Steve) of Gretna, Nebraska, and son, Terry Reiff (Angie) of Hope; four grandchildren, Katelyn Reiff, Ryan Brace, Rocque (Krista) Russell and Clayton Carson and sister, Marcene Broadfoot.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister (Leone).
Funeral Services for Sandra will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at New Basel Church (south of Abilene) with Pastor Jamie Bonnema officiating. Burial will follow at New Basel Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene.
Family suggests memorials be given to the New Basel Church and Dickinson County Home Health. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
