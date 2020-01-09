ROGERS, Ark. — Sandra J. Easley, 84, of Rogers passed away on Jan. 5, 2020 in Bentonville.
She was born Oct. 2, 1935 in Kansas City, KS, to the late John F. and Irma Roberta Koster.
She enjoyed her family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by sons Robert Easley of Rocky Comfort, MO, Ron Easley of Rogers, AR, and Roger Easley of Little Flock, AR. She is also survived by her grandchildren Josh Durham, Amanda Thomson, Wyatt Easley, John Easley, Randy Matthews, Taylor Easley and Logan Easley.
A committal service will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Abilene Cemetery in Abilene, Kansas. Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home of Rogers.
