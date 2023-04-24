Sandra Ann (Koelling) Elliott, 77, a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully Friday, April 21 in Beloit, Kansas, surrounded by her loving family. Sandy was born June 4, 1945, in Abilene. Sandy was the daughter of Herbert and Doris Koelling and grew up in a close-knit family, forming strong bonds with her siblings that lasted throughout her life.
Sandy attended Chapman High School, where she excelled academically and made many lifelong friends. Upon graduating, she married Larry Naumann in 1963, and to this union Steven and Wendy were born. This marriage later dissolved. Sandy later married James Elliott Dec. 24, 2000, and they made a loving home in Detroit, Kansas, until his passing March 21, 2015. Following James' passing, Sandy moved to Beloit to be closer to her family.
Sandy was a dedicated and hardworking member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240 of Chapman, Kansas. Her interests were varied, and she enjoyed many activities throughout her life. In her younger days, she loved riding a motorcycle. She enjoyed country music, but mostly cherished spending time with her children, family, and friends, especially during family gatherings and camping trips. She was a proud and loving grandmother who never missed an opportunity to attend her grandchildren's sporting events and other activities.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Butch, and her husband James Elliott.
Sandy is survived by her son Steven Naumann (Cheryl) of Kansas City, Kansas; her daughter Wendy Walker (Kurt Abell) of Beloit; her grandchildren Josh Melton (Ana), Zach Melton (Brittany), Brennan Walker, Craig Hams, Heather Marx, Joshua Cochran, Christopher Hills, Ethan Prochaska, and Derryck Walker; nine great-grandchildren; her sisters Judy Wolf of Wichita, Kansas, Donna Blaylock of Moundridge, Kansas, and Shirley Koelling of Wichita; and many nieces and nephews who will dearly miss her.
Sandy will always be remembered as a loving and caring person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She was loved by many who called her Momma or Grammy. Her warmth, kindness, and generosity will live on in the hearts and minds of those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Private family services will take place at a later date in Abilene. Memorials may be made to Solomon Valley Hospice, in care of Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments 302 N. Hersey Ave. Beloit, KS 67420. Online condolences to schoenfhm.com.
