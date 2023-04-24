Sandra Ann (Koelling) Elliott

Sandra Ann (Koelling) Elliott, 77, a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully Friday, April 21 in Beloit, Kansas, surrounded by her loving family. Sandy was born June 4, 1945, in Abilene. Sandy was the daughter of Herbert and Doris Koelling and grew up in a close-knit family, forming strong bonds with her siblings that lasted throughout her life.

Sandy attended Chapman High School, where she excelled academically and made many lifelong friends. Upon graduating, she married Larry Naumann in 1963, and to this union Steven and Wendy were born. This marriage later dissolved. Sandy later married James Elliott Dec. 24, 2000, and they made a loving home in Detroit, Kansas, until his passing March 21, 2015. Following James' passing, Sandy moved to Beloit to be closer to her family.

 

