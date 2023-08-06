Sally Zahn

Sally Zahn

Sally A. Zahn, age 73, of Chadron, Nebraska, passed away of natural causes on July 17 at the Chadron Community Hospital. She was born Nov. 20, 1949, in Strong City, KS, the second child and first daughter of Charles Edward and Pheba May (Counseller) Zahn.

Although born in Strong City, Sally grew up in Abilene where she graduated from Abilene High School. She was the first high school student there to take four years of art, attesting to one of her talents. She received her bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and went on to earn her Masters degree from Emporia State University in Emporia, KS.  She accepted a position at the library at Chadron State College and worked there as a reference librarian, helping both students and faculty, a cataloger, and teaching classes in library skills.  She remained a member of the Chadron State faculty until her retirement. She was also an active member of the Grace Episcopal Church.

 

