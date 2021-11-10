Sally Ann Olson entered paradise on Sunday, November 7th, 2021 at the age of 68. She was born July 1st, 1953 to parents Charles Orton Shrader and Mary Jane (Shaw) Shrader in Abilene, KS at Dickinson County Memorial Hospital. She graduated from Chapman High School (class of 71’) and attended beauty school in Salina, KS becoming a cosmetologist by trade afterward. She married her husband, Douglas James Olson on July 1st, 1978 at the First United Methodist Church of Abilene, KS. They had two children and laid down roots in Salina, KS for over 40 years. Always a hard worker, she assisted with daily operations of the family gift shop, Carol’s Decor and later an antique store, Sally’s Antiques on top of raising two children. Sally also was a very involved member of her church, Immanuel Lutheran. She served as a Sunday school teacher and at vacation Bible school frequently.
Sally will be remembered as a loving, kind, loyal, and joyful soul. She was an incredible wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by: her father and mother Charles and Mary Jane of Abilene, KS, and father and mother in-laws, Alfred and Carol Olson of Salina, KS. Sally is survived by her husband, Douglas of Salina, KS, two sons and daughter in-law, Russell of Salina, KS, Matthew, and Hannah of Fayetteville, AR, stepmother, Bonnie Shrader of Abilene, KS her brothers and sister, Chuck of Abilene, KS, Bob of Houston, TX, and Benjamin Shrader of Salina, KS and Susie Wayman of Industry, KS and brother and sister-in law Dean and Carol Olson of Lee’s Summit, MO.
A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 255 S. 7th Street, Salina, KS 67401, on Saturday, November 13th at 10:30 am with Pastor Nancy Mitchell officiating. Memorials may be designated to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of Salina, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401
