Ryan Ty Tweady went home to Jesus July 7. He was born July 17, 1972 in Topeka, Kansas. Most of Ryan's life was lived in Abilene and Elkhorn, Nebraska. he was helped raised by his grandparents Lyle and Betty Engler of rural Abilene. He is survived by his mother, Marla Landis (Step-father Ed Landis), brother Tad Tweady and wife Darcy of Chapman, Kansas. Ryan was preceded in death by his father Randal Tweady and brother Randal Whade Tweady. Ryan attended the Chapman School District graduating middle school and moving to Elkhorn, Nebraska. He attended Elkhorn High School graduating in 1990. Upon graduating Ryan wanted to write books and plays. His English Teacher wrote in his yearbook "I know I will read numerous books you will write." Sadly none of Ryan's dreams came true do to a dreadful disease Huntington's. Ryan would want me to express his gratitude to all of those who were so kind and helpful. Just to name a few the Sprinkles who gave Ryan a lift home from the Kwik Shop. I'm thankful that the Kwik Shop was helpful to Ryan also. Justin Amos from the Community Bible Church who sat at the table with Ryan at the dinners on Monday night. A retired school teacher from Abilene that sat with Ryan and helped with his meal. Kelly Cooper who was having a family gathering and Ryan showed up thinking the church was having a meal for the public. Kelly fixed Ryan a plate of food and gave him a ride home. I want to thank all those people from West Country Mart who played a part in Ryan's life, Nancy, Kristen and several others who I know their faces but not their names. The checkout people who showed him kindness. Mary Cairns who is the apartment manager at Abilene Center. The neighbors who watched over Ryan and his well being. Thank you to Dr. Ziegler for his kindness and concern for Ryan's health. A special thank you to the caregivers at Memorial Hospital. A great staff of caring people. Some of the nurses and attendees that stick out, Monica, Katie and others. There were two aids, Mason who will someday be a great nurse and Wuanita who prayed for Ryan and I. The Hope Center and all the things they helped me with for Ryan. You are special in my heart. There will be a private family celebration of Ryan Tweady's life on Labor Day weekend. for more information call 785-200-0688. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hope Center. Memorials may be mailed or dropped off at Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
