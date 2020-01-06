With a heavy heart the family of Ryan Tyler Stout announces his passing on Dec. 30, 2019.
He was born Jan. 3, 1991 in Abilene, KS. His parents are Kevin and Corinna Stout of Abilene. He is survived by his parents, his brother Russell Stout of Irvine, CA, his sister, Rachel (Nathan) McKee of Abilene, nephews Owen and Eli Tichenor and niece Myla Tichenor all from Abilene.
Other survivors include grandmother Judy Meade of Abilene and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Merle and Bernice Stout and Junior Meade.
Ryan graduated from Abilene High School in 2009. In the years that followed he worked several different jobs, quickly becoming a jack of all trades, which finally led him to open Stout Construction.
Ryan enjoyed so many things in life: hunting, fishing, horseback riding, his dogs, and spending time with family and friends. It seemed Ryan made friends wherever he went and was always looking for a good time. He will be incredibly missed by so many.
The family has chosen cremation and will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Faith Lutheran Church, Abilene. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan 10 at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Justin Panzer officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Meron Cemetery in Oakhill, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Ryan Tyler Stout Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
