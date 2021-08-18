Ryan Pack, 34 of Abilene passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.
He was born July 13, 1987 in Abilene, the son of Terry and Joanne (Wise) Pack. Ryan attended the local school districts in Abilene and graduate from Abilene High School in 2005.
Ryan had been employed by Abrasive Blast, working as a machine operator.
Ryan is survived by his father, Terry Pack; Brother Eric Pack and his wife Laura; Uncle, Tim Pack and an aunt, Michelle Dewey.
He is also survived by his cousins, Tiffany Donahue and Terran Pack; Special friend, Amanda Campbell and family of Chapman and many, many friends and acquaintances.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne Pack; Uncles, John Wise and Thomas Pack; Maternal grandparents, Rex and Genevieve Wise; Paternal grandparents, Morris and Betty Pack.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Abilene with Fr. Peter O’Donnell as celebrant.
Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Family will receive friends following. A private family grave side service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial be given the Abilene Knights of Columbus. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
