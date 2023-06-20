Ryan Johnson

On Saturday, June 10th, 2023 Ryan Patrick Johnson passed away in a tragic accident at age 49.
The world has lost a great father, mentor and friend.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 10:10 pm
On Saturday, June 10th, 2023 Ryan Patrick Johnson passed away in a tragic accident at age 49.
The world has lost a great father, mentor and friend.
He was born on May 20th, 1974 in Abilene, Kansas the son of Harry and Connie Johnson.
Ryan attended the local schools in Abilene, graduating from Abilene Highschool in 1992. He served many roles throughout his life as a pastor, hospice chaplin, salesman, counselor, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. He is survived by his father Harry Johnson; four daughters Talitha Flores, and husband Joel Flores. Tatum Johnson and grandson Beau Ryder, Torianne Johnson and Taelyn Johnson.
To include his significant other Kate Olko and siblings-Jeff Johnson and wife Kelly, Jill Duryea and husband Brian and John Johnson. He is preceded in death by his Mother Connie Johnson.
Family will receive friends the 20th of June on Tuesday evening from 6-8PM at Martin-Becker Carlson Funeral home for the viewing. Funeral services will proceed 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Abilene First Christian Church. Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon.
The family suggest memorials be given to the Ryan Johnson Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St. Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences can be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.