Ruth Jana (Outler) Rogers, 89, entered the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Nov. 24, 2019 at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson, Kansas. The daughter of Herman and Bessie Outler, she was born in Mankato, Kansas on September 7, 1930.
Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, having four children and helping to raise a grandson. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was a prayer warrior and began and ended every day in prayer, covering each family member in prayer daily. Ruth had a gift of hospitality, opening her home and heart, lovingly caring for anyone in need. One of the things she enjoyed most was traveling, especially on mission trips to the Philippines, Nigeria and Mexico.
She met the love of her life while attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, and married Norman Dale Rogers on July 9, 1950 in Mankato, Kansas.
They shared a deep faith and she ministered side by side with Norman all their lives. She viewed the role of Pastor’s wife as her life’s calling and she touched and changed the lives of many. Norman preceded her to heaven on August 8, 2018.
Surviving family members include her sons, Donn (Janet) Rogers, Doug (Marci) Rogers, her daughter Debbie (Roy) Little, her brother Ray (Barbara) Outler, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Donna O’Hanlon-Yoh, her brother Lee Outler, her granddaughter Marcie Ford and her grandson Eric Roberts.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mennonite Friendship Communities Chapel, 600 W. Blanchard, South Hutchinson, Kansas. Inurnment will be in Glasco Cemetery, Glasco, Kansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the North Central Kansas Teens for Christ (NCKTFC) and left in care of Old Mission – Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.
