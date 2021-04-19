Ruth Elaine (Heller) Beetch was born July 28, 1935, on the coyote ranch in Morris county east of Woodbine, Kan., the daughter of Herbert L and Vera M (Adam) Heller.
She married Wilbur Bass in September 1955 and was widowed in 1961. They had two children, Randy and Lynda. Ruth later married Melvin Beetch in April 1964 and was widowed in February 1998. They had two children, Sandy and Kevin.
Ruth attended elementary school near Pearl, Kan. She then attended high school at DCHS in Chapman, Kan., graduating in 1953.
She first worked for United Utilities in Abilene and left there to be a mother and housewife. Later, Ruth went to work in Salina as an insurance agent at various agencies for a number of years. Ruth also worked for the Abilene Greyhound store, the medical clinic in Abilene and Brown Memorial Home as a cook and receptionist until she retired in 2016.
Ruth was a member of New Basel United Church of Christ and currently was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church of Abilene. She was a member of the Holland EHU Farm Wives group and Chisholm Trail Quilt Guild, as well as a volunteer at Memorial Hospital and the Dickinson County Historical Society Heritage Museum.
Ruth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering in the community as a 4-H leader and sharing her love of sewing with those around her. So much in fact, she was a member of the local quilt guild for many years. She also enjoyed watching KU and KSU sports on Saturday afternoons.
Ruth was proceeded in death by her parents, Herbert L. Heller and Vera M. (Adam) Heller, and her husbands, Wilbur Bass and Melvin Beetch.
She is survived by her four children, Randy Bass of Abilene, Lynda (Bass) Ayres (Kelley) of Minden, Neb., Sandy (Beetch) Miller (Lyle) of Carlton, Kan., and Kevin Beetch (Karen) of Newton, Kan. She has ten grandchildren, Shaila (Miller) Ortega (Shawn), Overland Park, Kan.; Danielle (Ayres) Wheeler (Jay), Minnesota; Carissa (Miller) Tucker (Daniel), Arizona; Charlie Beetch (Dedra), Washington; Katelyn Beetch (Neph Parra), Hutchinson, Kan; Parker Ayres, Tonganoxie, Kan.; Madisyn (Ayres) Matthews (Dylan), Lincoln, Neb.; Kassidy (Thompson) Britain (Jacob), Whitewater, Kan,; Joel Thompson and Zeke Thompson, Newton, Kan.; and five great grandchildren, Easton, Tristan and Maxson Wheeler and Kinley and Neiko Beetch-Parra.
Ruth and her family have chosen to have a Celebration of Life at a later date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be directed to Dickinson County 4-H or the End of the Trail Quilters Guild and can be mailed to the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
