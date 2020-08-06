Ruth Ann (Dahnke) Foster, 86, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Village Manor in Abilene.
Ruth was born Dec. 4, 1933 in Abilene, the daughter of Thomas and Ruth (Broughton) Dahnke.
She graduated from Abilene High School, was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and enjoyed camping and car racing.
On April 20, 1952 Ruth was united in marriage to James “Jim” Foster in Abilene. To this union they had 3 children.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband Jim of the home, son Steve (Jacque) Foster, and daughter Michelle (Bob) Dewey, all of Abilene, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, her best friend for over 70 years Phyllis Whitehair Nemecheck, and other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Teresa Ann, daughter-in-law Theresa Herman Foster, siblings and other relatives.
Funeral services for Ruth will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Abilene with Reverend Keith Less officiating. Cremation is planned.
There will be no visitation or graveside service. Masks and social distancing are recommended. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or to Meals on Wheels and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
