Russell Goss, Jr. 

Russell P. Goss, Jr., 90, of Melbourne, Florida, beloved child of God, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to everyone he met, passed away at William Child’s Hospice House on July 25. There wasn’t a server, booth attendant, or volunteer that he didn’t learn the name of and thank personally upon parting. If you were lucky enough to know Russ, you liked Russ. Russ left this world just as he lived his life: with compassion, concern for others, and protecting the ones he loved. With a saved seat in Heaven, he rejoins his parents, brother, and sons, Kevin and Corey Goss.
Russ grew up playing stickball in New Jersey and was recruited to the Brooklyn Dodgers Farm League out of high school. Later, stationed in Kansas during the Korean War, he met the love of his life, Patricia Coup. Six months after meeting, the two were married. While attending Washburn University on a football scholarship, they welcomed the first three of five children. He later moved his family to Long Island, New York, and enjoyed a fulfilling career as an audio-engineer with Grumman Aerospace.
Russ continued the tradition his father set before him, creating a slice of heaven on earth at his beloved Cotton Cove Cottages on Squam Lake in New Hampshire. He and Pat ran Cotton Cove Cottages for over 40 years, creating a magical place where generations of families made memories, forged bonds, and everyone fell in love with the genuinely good and kind man that was Russ.
Russ and Pat retired in Melbourne, Florida, where they continued their love story, calling her “babe” and “my girl” up until the end, enjoying 69 years of marriage at the time of his passing. Russ is preceded in death by his sons Kevin and Corey Goss and survived by his wife, Patricia (Coup) Goss of Florida, his children: Terry Goss of New Hampshire, Sheree (Goss) McDonald of New York, Scott Goss of Arizona, Sendi (Hawk) Goss of Georgia; Grandchildren: Heather, Todd, Ryan, Brittney, Sean, Lynn, Chad, Kody, Shay, Jade; and great-grandchildren: Dylon, Breanna, Abigail, Kate, Mallory, Grayson, Brooke, Corey, and Ethan.
A memorial service will be held at Danner Funeral Home at 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas on August 12, 2023 at 1pm with procession and Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Holderness Community Church in Holderness, New Hampshire. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
