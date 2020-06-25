Royal C. Barten, 91, of Abilene, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
He was born Jan. 19, 1929 near Elmo, Kansas on the family farm. The son of Fred and Julia (Lauer) Barten. Royal attended Chapman Schools and graduated from Chapman High School.
Royal spent his entire life on the family farm raising cattle and farming. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the lake waterskiing and in later years he was an avid square dancer.
He is survived by his sister Velma Becker of Abilene, sister-in-law Pauline Barten of Wichita, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Alfred, Herbert, and Alden Barten, sisters Alberta Snitker, Dorothy Barten and an infant sibling.
Graveside services for Royal will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the New Basel Cemetery south of Abilene with Pastor Bill Graves officiating. Friends may sign the register book Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.