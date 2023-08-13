Roy Travelute

Roy Charles Travelute went home to his Lord and Savior Aug. 7. He was born June 28 1930 to Charles and Mary (Maxwell) Travelute. He lived a full and happy life seven miles north of Talmage Kansas with his loving wife, Regeina (Timm) Travelute of 70 years.
They were united in marriage Oct. 2 1952 in Abilene and had four sons. Randi and his wife Karen of Abilene, Rodni and his wife Tery of Holt Missouri, Robbi and his wife Terri of Abilene, and Russ and his wife Susan of Union Star Missouri. They were blessed with six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and several step great grandchildren, and his one surviving sister Sally.
Roy was the oldest of 5 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Verna Schultz, James, and Johnny.
Dad was proud of his time serving his country in the United States Army. He rose to the rank of Sargent and was stationed in Europe as part of the 4th Battalion during the Korean War. He was a member of the Carpenters Union for over 65 years.
He and his family farmed 40 acres with an old Allis Chalmers WD tractor and had livestock, and always had a wonderful garden that they shared with many neighbors, friends and family. Roy’s favorite hobby was going to auctions where he not only bought ''junk" but could visit with friends and neighbors. Anyone who knew him knew he loved to visit. He also loved to spend time telling many stories to his kids, grandkids, and even his greats. We all learned many lessons from him.
He and Regeina attended the Lord's Chapel and later the Methodist Church, both in Talmage.
A special thank you to Pat and Sandy Ponton, the Wuthnows, and his many friends and neighbors. A special thank you from Regeina’s family for your love and support. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. August 19 at the Talmage School Event Center with Lindsey Brummer officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post 3279, Village Manor, or Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
