Roy Travelute

Roy Charles Travelute went home to his Lord and Savior Aug. 7. He was born June 28 1930 to Charles and Mary (Maxwell) Travelute. He lived a full and happy life seven miles north of Talmage Kansas with his loving wife, Regeina (Timm) Travelute of 70 years.

They were united in marriage Oct. 2 1952 in Abilene and had four sons. Randi and his wife Karen of Abilene, Rodni and his wife Tery of Holt Missouri, Robbi and his wife Terri of Abilene, and Russ and his wife Susan of Union Star Missouri. They were blessed with six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and several step great grandchildren, and his one surviving sister Sally.

 

