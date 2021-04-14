Rosemary Ann O’Donnell

August 29, 1922 - April 3, 2021
Rosemary A. (Murray) O’Donnell, most recently of Monument, Colo., was born on Aug. 29, 1922, and died on April 3, 2021.
She was the oldest of three children born to Joseph and Estelle Murray (both deceased) of Abilene, Kan. She grew up in Abilene during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression.
She attended Marymount College in Salina, Kan., receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics in 1944. She worked at Boeing in Wichita, Kan., during the summers of World War II. Upon graduation from Marymount, she taught Home Economics at the high school in Gorham, Kan., for one year.
At the close of WWII, she was united in marriage with John V. O’Donnell after his discharge from the U.S. Army Air Corps. They were married on Aug. 16, 1945, in Abilene. After his graduation from Washburn Law School in Topeka, Kan., they moved to Ellsworth, Kan., where he practiced law for thirty years and they raised their family.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband, John; her youngest child, John Kevin O’Donnell; her son-in-law, Dale T. Smith; her oldest grandchild, Christopher Winn; brother, William Joseph Murray; and her sister, Patricia (Murray) Aker.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Rose (Mark) Winn and Patricia Smith, both of Palmer Lake, Colo.; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A private Memorial Service will be streamed live from St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument, Colo. Inurnment will be in Mount Saint Joseph Cemetery in Abilene, Kan.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North. tsfs.co
