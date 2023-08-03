Rosella Crook-Neal

Funeral services for Rosella A. Crook-Neal, age 79, of Abilene will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, with Pastor Stan Norman officiating.  Rosella passed away Friday, July 28 at the Salina Regional; Health Center.

She was born May 18, 1944 in Abilene, the daughter of Clifford and Mabel (Forslund) Neal.  Rosella graduated from Abilene High School and worked for Ehrsam’s in Enterprise for many years and then was a retail clerk for Russell Stover in Abilene before retiring.

 

