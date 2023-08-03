Rosella Crook-Neal

Funeral services for Rosella A. Crook-Neal, age 79, of Abilene will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Rosella passed away Friday, July 28 at the Salina Regional; Health Center.
She was born May 18, 1944 in Abilene, the daughter of Clifford and Mabel (Forslund) Neal. Rosella graduated from Abilene High School and worked for Ehrsam’s in Enterprise for many years and then was a retail clerk for Russell Stover in Abilene before retiring.
Rosella enjoyed bowling, bingo, puzzles, all animals, and especially her grandchildren. She was a forty five year member of the Eagles Auxiliary and served as a state officer. She loved traveling and going to Washington State with her sister Lorna to class reunions.
Rosella is survived by her daughter Veronica Ramsey of Peculiar, Missouri, son Dwayne Ramsey of Olathe, Kansas, sister Lorna Christiensen of Abilene, daughter-in-law Amy Ramsey of Olathe, Kansas. six grandchildren Justin Ramsey, Jacob Haney, Ashley Haney, Addison Ramsey, Amielia Ramsey, Asher Ramsey, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother LeRoy Neal.
Rosella has selected cremation. Her final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salina Animal Shelter and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.