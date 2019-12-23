Rosanlee “Rosie” Holt, 93, was born on August 15, 1926 at Keighley, KS (Butler County) to Solan and Lillian Holt.
He was called to his Heavenly Home on Dec. 7, 2019. Rosanlee and Twila Gene Longenecker were married on Dec. 27, 1951 at the Zion Brethren in Christ Church. Lifelong sweethearts, they lived near and in Talmage, KS, all of their married life except for two years when they served in voluntary service for the Mennonite Central Committee in Ontario, Canada.
Rosanlee attended Hope Grade School and Chapman High School. Rosanlee earned his GED.
Rosanlee is a member of the Emmanuel Church, Abilene, KS. Formerly, he taught the Junior High School Sunday school class for 32 years at the Zion Brethren in Christ Church. He and Twila enjoyed taking the junior high students on various outings and, the infamous, Juicy Fruit gum treats.
Rosanlee and Twila operated a farming and hog operation near Talmage for over 40 years. They also owned and operated Holt Trucking, custom swathing and other custom farming operations, CRP grass planting and tree cutting businesses. They sponsored the Talmage girls softball team and the Holt Truckliners women’s softball team for many years.
In 1982, Rosanlee realized a lifelong dream to become an auctioneer and realtor. As a result of this, Rosanlee and Twila built the T. G. Holt Auction and Realty business.
Twila and Rosanlee were 4-H Leaders for the Talmage Progressive 4-H Club. Twila and Rosanlee were actively involved in revitalizing the Talmage Senior Center with Twila serving as President.
Rosanlee loved to work with people and enjoyed visiting with friends over coffee. He and Twila were avid campers and belonged to the Lazy Swingers campers club. He was active with the camping club as an officer and served on the State Campers Club Executive Council for a number of years planning local and state activities.
Rosanlee was a member of the Talmage Lion’s Club. He enjoyed bowling on leagues and just for fun with friends on Saturday night.
He discovered that building and destroying cars was also fun when the demolition derby became a sport.
Always one to be busy and helping, Rosanlee could be found pushing snow from a variety of driveways in Talmage after a snowstorm and always finding time to help neighbors with farming and mowing when a physical injury or tragedy hit.
Rosanlee is survived by his wife Twila of the home, two daughters and their husbands Linda and Ray Morgan of Talmage and Sandra and Richard Allen of Bentley, five grandchildren Raquel Chavez, Overland Park, Brooke (Scott Stoecklein) Morgan, Olathe, Ryan (Cortney) Morgan, Derby, Joshua (Corey) Allen, Salina, Nathan (Ally) Allen, Wellington, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, brother Larry Holt of Salina, KS, and sister Juanita Whittington, Santa Clarita, CA.
Rosanlee was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mildred Landis and brothers Norman Holt and Alvern Holt.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Abilene Emmanuel Church with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Inurnment will be in the Prairiedale Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Talmage Library and Event Center or Hospice of Dickinson County. They may be left at the church the day of the service or mailed to the family at P.O. Box 866, Talmage, KS, 67482.
