Rosalind Nelms, 58 of Abilene, passed away May 19, 2021. She was born July 4, 1962, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Leon and Nancy Jeter.
On July 4, 1985, she was united in marriage to Ronald Nelms in Long Beach, Calif. As a military spouse she traveled the world and country living in many places before residing in Abilene where she worked at Ft. Riley as an administrative assistant at the Army Community Center.
Rosalind is survived by her loving husband Ronald, daughter Tiffany, and son Travis; her mother, Nancy Jeter and four brothers.
A service will be held at a later date. Danner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
