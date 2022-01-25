Rosa Lee Walter, 75, died January 15, 2022, at the Washington County Hospital with her family by her side.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Washington Christian Church, Washington.
Burial will be in the Washington City Cemetery.
Rosa Lee was born April 9, 1946, at Belleville to Raymond and Loetta (Palmer) Duey. In 1964, she graduated from Haddam High School, Haddam, Ks and attended Brown Mackie College in Salina.
On May 4, 1965, she married Richard Walter at the United Methodist Church, Haddam. To this union five children were born: Teresa, Kevin, Todd, Tad and Dawn.
Rosa Lee lived in Washington until her death. She worked in many areas of business but was most content being on the farm where she always had a large garden, enjoyed her flowers and took care of the many animals that were brought home by her husband.
She enjoyed collecting recipes, cooking for holidays, when all her children and grandchildren came home and attending her grandchildren’s many activities. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding her horse, singing and playing the piano.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Richard; infant son, Tad; brother, Pete “Elwyn” Duey; and brother-in-law, Robert Walter.
Survivors include her children, Teresa (Todd) Hynek, Morrowville, Kevin (Ashley) Walter, Virginia Beach, VA, Todd (Shiloh) Walter, Abilene and Dawn (Patrick) Linenberger, Washington; brothers, Bob (Sandy) Duey, Scandia and David (Donine) Duey, Janesville, WI; and sister, Diane (Fred) Miller, Morrowville; sisters-in-law, Connie Snyder, Marysville, Sara Russell, Lawrence, Margaret (Max) Werner, Beatrice, NE and Ann Hawk, Washington; brothers-in-law, Donald Walter and John Walter, both of Washington; and fourteen grandchildren, Ryan (Macy) Hynek, Shelby Hynek, Tyson Hynek, Morgan Walter, Emily Walter, Michael Walter, Jacob Walter, Mallory Walter, Matthew Walter, Hannah Walter, Emma Walter, Colton Linenberger, Brenna Linenberger and Connor Linenberger.
A Memorial fund is established to be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington.
