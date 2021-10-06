Ronnie W. Platkus, 55, of Colorado Springs and recently of Abilene, Kansas passed away September 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born June 8, 1966 to Rex Randal and Barbara Ann (Reed) Platkus in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Ronnie went to high school in Peyton and graduated in 1984. He worked at the Goodwill Program as a forklift operator for Oldach Company for four years and then went on to be a volunteer at Salvation Army for thirty years, where he became a key master.
He was honored at The Broadmoor Hotel for his volunteer work throughout Colorado Springs. Ronnie also received letters from President Bush, President Reagan, and President Obama for outstanding volunteer work.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, Rex Randal Platkus; brother, Randal Jean Platkus; and grandfather, J. B. Bertrand.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Platkus of Abilene, Kansas; his sister, Rexalyn Struensee of Colorado; his nephew, Donnie Struensee (Leah Struensee and their children, Donovan and Nylah of Colorado Springs, Colorado) and niece, Donelle Smith (and her children, Liam, Conner and Connan of Scottsbluff, Nebraska).
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Salvation Army, 908 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Contributions in Ronnie’s memory may be made to Salvation Army.
Visitation, 2:00PM - 4:00PM, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Masks/facial coverings are required for those attending the Visitation.
Memorial Service, 1:00PM - 2:30PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, Salvation Army Chapel, 908 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909 tsfs.co
