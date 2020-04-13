Ronald Leon Russell Sr., 85, a resident of Carol Stream, IL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Johnson Health Care Center at Windsor Park. He was born June 30, 1934 in Chicago to Leo and Berniece Russell.
Ron graduated from Wheaton Community High School. While at church camp with the College Church Hyacks youth group, he met the love of his life, Shirley Auwerda. They were married on December 26, 1953, during Ron’s first year at Northern Illinois University. They had two children, Linda and Cheri, by the time he graduated. He taught first at Rockford High School and then was offered a teaching position back at Wheaton Community High School where he taught industrial arts and driver’s education.
Long before he was a teacher, he learned the construction trades at the elbow of his father who put him to work early in life as a carpenter. Even while studying in DeKalb, he returned to Wheaton for the weekends and the summers in order to build homes. Never afraid of hard work or taking risks, he left teaching to build full time. As the western suburbs grew, he went from building modest homes on individual lots to developing land into subdivisions and then on to building larger and more expensive custom homes. In time, his son Ron Russell, Jr. became his partner. All in all, nearly 1200 homes are the workmanship of R. Russell Builders.
As Ron turned the day-to-day operation of the business over to Ronnie, he developed a deep passion for going on mission trips to do construction projects for Kids Alive, Slavic Gospel Association and First Love International. He took dozens of trips to many countries including Nepal, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Tajikistan and most frequently Kenya. He helped to build a birthing center and medical clinic, a church-run paper making factory, a slum school feeding program, a seminary for native Tajiki speakers, and several churches and orphanages in Nairobi and in upcountry rural areas. Feeling blessed to give back to God, Ron would tell you he would rather build a bunk bed for an orphan that a mansion for a millionaire.
He also brought Shirley, some of his children and grandchildren, and many friends and acquaintances along with him. If you couldn’t build, you could paint or teach VBS or just sit and love on folks desperately in need of knowing Jesus. His passion for missions was contagious and many continue to go and to give regularly to the places where they have worked.
None of his accomplishments would have been possible without the love and unwavering support of Shirley. Ron worked harder and longer than anyone else. He rarely played but when he did it was usually on a ski hill. He provided countless vacations and memories for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his work ethic, his devotion to Shirley, his love for his dog Buster, his appetite for ice cream but mostly for his love of God and desire to lift others from the hopelessness of poverty.
Ron and Shirley were longtime residents in and around Wheaton and active members of the Glen Ellyn Evangelical Covenant Church. In later years they loved to spend time at their farm outside Abilene, Kansas and had such dear friends whom they loved and served alongside at Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church and the Abilene Camp of The Gideons. Their home in Bethany Beach, Michigan, became a summer gathering spot for the entire family where they enjoyed friends both old and new. They returned to Illinois in 2018 to live at Covenant Living at Windsor Park and cherished reconnecting with lifelong Wheaton friends.
Ron is survived by two daughters, Beverly (Kevin) Wegrzyn and Bunny (Michael) Mirrilees; son-in-law, Eric Lund; and daughter-in-law, Kristen Russell; his grandchildren, Andrew (Melanie) Lund, Tyler (Lydia) Lund, Christopher (Emily) Lund, Aaron (Kate) Wegrzyn, Taylor (Courtney) Wegrzyn, Rachel (Eric) Westman, Sarah (Casey) Schuring, Hannah (Garrett) Krohn, Kelly (Nate) Parks, and Iain and Emily Mirrilees; his great-grandchildren, Truman and Conrad Lund; Addy, Amelia, Ayla, and Riley Lund; Ben and Luke Wegrzyn; Charlie and Shaun Westman; Caleb and Beckett Schuring; and his sisters-in-law Elaine (Larry) Resh and Marion (John) Auwerda.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, children, Linda Russell, Cheri Lund and Ron Russell Jr., grandson Justin Carlson and sister Carol Jean Jones.
A private interment will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens West in Oakbrook Terrace, IL.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date once all who knew and loved Ron can gather together to remember his well-lived life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to:
First Love International, Rockford, IL (https://firstloveinternational.com/)
Slavic Gospel Association, Loves Park, IL (https://www.sga.org/)
Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 1344 Daisy Rd, Abilene, KS 67410.
