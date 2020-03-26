Ronald L. “Ron” Walker, 64, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long illness. Ron was born Oct. 3, 1955, in Herington to Wallace and Elenora (Blomenkamp) Walker.
He grew up in Hope, where he was an active member of FFA and worked at the family service station. Ron moved to Salina in 1973 to attend Brown Mackie College, and graduated with a degree in accounting. While in college, he met his wife of 44 years, Debbie Williams. They were united in marriage at Sacred Heart Cathedral. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
Ron worked at UMB National Bank of America for 38 years and participated in Heart of America Lions Club. Ron also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
Ron is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Ben (Christi); daughter, Liz (Dan); son, Andy (Meg); grandchildren, Russell and Valerie Walker; and brother, Steve.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda K. Leaton.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Ryan Mortuary. Private burial service will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials: to Salina Regional Health Center Service Auxiliary or National Kidney Foundation, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, KS 67401.
