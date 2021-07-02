Ronald R. Wiley, 82, passed away May 29, 2021.
Ronald was born March 27, 1939, to Harry and Mildred (Wyatt) Wiley in Solomon, Kansas. Ronald graduated from Chapman High School and served his country in the U.S. Army.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister.
Ronald is survived by sons, Scott (Lori) Wiley of Detroit, and Michael (Shawna) Wiley of Enterprise; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sisters, Elinor Haas of Abilene, Deloris Bell of Stanley, Kan., and brother, Darrell Wiley of Abilene.
The family has chosen cremation. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.