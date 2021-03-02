Ronald “Peanuts” Jamison, 77 of Abilene passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Ronnie was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Delphos, Kan., to Earl and Nettie (Somers) Jamison. He was the seventh of 12 children and grew up in Delphos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 8 brothers and 2 sisters, and his special lil “Buddy”— son Bradley Jamison.
Survivors are his daughters, Cindee Jamison and her family Shawn Jamison and son Remington and daughter Brittany Hansen (Joey) and children Chase and Olivia; Deb Bowers (Bruce) and her family, son Kody (Cassandra Copenhaver) Bowers and son Ayden; Brenda Jamison and son Caleb; one brother Les (Jeanne) Jamison; ex-wife Mary Jo Bussart; grandchildren Teea and daughters, Heaven, Emma and Brad and Bradley, Braxton, Brooklyn and Cadence and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family has chosen cremation. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
