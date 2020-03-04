The funeral service for Ronald Myhre, 50, of Gypsum, Kansas, formerly of Minneota, MN. will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church in Minneota, MN.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 3 to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 5 p.m. at Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Home in Minneota. Visitation will continue from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church. Interment will follow the service at Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Minneota.
Ronald Lee Myhre was born on April 20, 1969, to Harvey Myhre Sr. and Wanda (Risting) Myhre at Weiner Memorial Hospital in Marshall, MN. Ronald graduated from Minneota High School in 1987 and then studied at St. Cloud University in St. Cloud, MN.
Afterwards, he went on to do various construction jobs including working for the Altheide Construction and Superior Truss. He also worked for ACT for two years and part-time at the West End Bar in Taunton and the Cutloose Lounge in Porter, MN. One of his real enjoyments was farming!
Ronald married Allison Cook on July 31, 1999. They resided in Porter, MN, until purchasing a farm site in Tyler, MN. Upon retiring from farming, the couple moved to Gypsum, KS, in 2018.
In Gypsum, Ronald worked as a custodian at the Solomon School in Kansas. He really enjoyed working with the kids there. Ronald’s new found passion was the Farmer’s Market in Kansas. He enjoyed studying and growing items in their garden. Recently he expanded into crafts and wooden signs. He was very proud of Myhre Gardens and its successes.
Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing Texas Hold’em and other card games. These hobbies led to fishing trips with his friends, hunting trips with the love of his life, Allison, and their friends. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and turning produce into canned pears, various kinds of jelly, breads and other goodies.
Ronald died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Hillsboro, KS, as the result of an automobile accident.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Allison of Gypsum, KS.
Also, we can’t forget his animals, horses Rose and Buttercup and dogs Toots and Bella.
He is also survived by his father Harvey Myhre Sr. of Minneota, father-in-law Russell Cook of Clear Lake, SD, mother-in-law Linda Hennen and step-father-in-law Kenny Hennen of Porter, siblings Harvey Jr “Chuck” of Porter, Richard (and Diane) of Minneota, Robert (and Lisa) of Minneota, Tom (and Traci) of Minneota, Ardis Truwe of Willmar, Donald (and Nancy Kerr) of Sioux Falls, SD, Eric (and Paula) of Taunton, Steve (and Charlene) of New Hope, sisters-in-law Susan (and Jeff) Danielson of Canby, Chris (and Larry) DeVos of Minneota, Kim Jelen of Porter and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ronald was preceded in death by his mother Wanda Myhre and the second love of his life, their miniature dachshund, Penny, and his brother-in-law Thomas Jelen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.