Ronald Hart, 75 of Abilene passed away May 18, 2021. He was born June 21, 1945, the son of Norman and Eva Johnson Hart.
He joined the United States Air Force in 1933 serving 8 years. Ron was a long-haul truck driver, driving trucks for various companies as an owner-operator.
He is survived by two sons, Kenny Jones and Dale Jones; one daughter, Barbara Hart; two sisters, Norma Corcoran and Linda Dodge; one brother, Rickey Hart, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and many friends.
The family has chosen cremation. No services are planned at this time. The family suggest memorials be given to your local animal shelter in his name.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.