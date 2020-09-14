Ronald Harris Laing, known to friends as “Harris”, passed away Friday, Sep. 11, 2020, at Salina Regional Hospital at the age of 81 years.
He was born August 30, 1939 in Abilene, the son of R.B. and EraJane Laing. Harris was a 1957 graduate of Abilene High School. He then received his undergraduate degree from K-State University and later earned a graduate degree at the University of Arizona.
Harris spent 3 years in the United States Navy, serving on the aircraft carrier USS Midway. Following the Navy, he moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota for a job with General Mills. He later started Fiberich Technologies, a food science company focused on protein and fiber-rich vegetable and grain-based foods for consumers and animal feed.
Harris was active in the Boy Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He was involved in several community organizations, including the Minneapolis Jaycees and the Abilene Lion’s Club. He also served as a little league basketball and baseball coach and in church, most recently the Emmanuel Church of Abilene.
On Dec. 10, 2011 he was united in marriage to Jolene Robson at Emmanuel Church. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his son Chris Laing (Ann), stepchildren Debra Price (Chris), Craig Robson (Adrienna), Guy Robson and Jenn Martin (Brent), nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and sister Charlotte Dahl (Robert).
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and his first wife.
The family has chosen cremation. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Emmanuel Church with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10 a.m., until service time at Emmanuel Church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Emmanuel Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
