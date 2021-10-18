Ronald E. Garten

Ronald Eugene Garten, 80, passed away Oct 9, 2021 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Wichita, KS.
He was born February 3, 1941 in Abilene, KS, the son of the late Raymond Hardy Garten and the late Genevieve May (Wolfe) Garten. He grew up in Abilene and attended Abilene High School. He served in the Navy from 1959 to 1962 on the USS Hancock (CVA-19) and was discharged under Honorable Conditions. While living in Illinois, he was an avid bowler competing around the country and he was a member of a snowmobile club. He spent many years employed as a work camper in California, South Dakota and New York KOA’s and RV Parks. He loved meeting new campers and travelers from all walks of life where he could share stories and adventures with anyone who would listen.
Two brothers and two sisters preceded him in death; Gerald R. Garten, Michael P. Garten, Shirley Jo Walkden and Martha Jane Boyce.
Surviving, is his brother Thomas J. (TJ) Garten of South Haven, KS and Judy K. Meade of Abilene, KS. A daughter Dawn L. Carpenter of Jacksonville, FL and a son Ronald E. Parent of MD, 4 grandchildren, 1 step grandchild, 2 great grandchildren with one on the way and 1 step great grandchild. Along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral/burial will be a graveside gathering at the Prairie Mound Cemetery at Solomon, KS, Saturday Oct 30th, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The family suggests memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice.
