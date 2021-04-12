Ronald Dale Everett, age 77 of Abilene, passed away April 8, 2021, at Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Abilene, Kan., June 1, 1943 and has been a resident all his life. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1962. He was a truck driver for Dautel Trucking and a driver/owner for Everett’s Inc. He served in the Army Reserves from 1964-1970.
He was married to Bertha Jean (Hines) Everett on June 4, 1966. He enjoyed his family and friends and taking care of his yard.
He is survived by his wife Jeannie Everett of Abilene; daughter LeAnn Everett of Kansas City; son Chad Everett of Salina; brother Dennis Everett (Doreen) of Abilene; sisters-in-law, Lola Everett of Abilene and Chris Haas of Halstead; grandchildren, Dalton Millican (Samantha) of Chapman, Aidan Everett of Newton, Chase Everett of Abilene and Kayla Everett of Newton; great-grandchildren, Camdyn, Colsyn, Charlie Marie and Hazel Annalyn and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Helen (Ross) Everett; brothers, Gerald and Larry D. Everett; nephew Donald Everett and brothers-in-law, Roy Hines and Ben Grosch.
Private family services will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church of Abilene with Pastor John Collins officiating. Graveside services for Ronald will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Abilene City Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Abilene Elks Club or to Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410.
