Ronald C. Rutz, 65, Minneapolis, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home. He was born August 17, 1955 in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Ron served in the United States Navy for ten years.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne.
Survivors are his wife, Michelle Rutz; former wife, Marla Rutz; step-children, James, Kevin, Nadine, Amber, and Tiffany; and five grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Disabled Veterans and may be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467; www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
