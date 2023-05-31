Ron Yorgensen entered his heavenly rest with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, Monday, May 22 at his residence in Abilene.
Ron was born July 9, 1959 in Abilene to Shirley Darlene Allen and Floyd Leslie Yorgensen, attended schools in the area, and obtained his G.E.D. He served with the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1980 and returned to spend the remainder of his life working in Dickinson County, including a total of 12 years at Abilene Machine, Inc. He loved his church family at Mt. Pleasant Church, and faithfully prayed for each church family daily. He was especially known for his big heart, caring for others of his family, friends, and neighbors.
