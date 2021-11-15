Roger Lynn Hansen, age 68, of Glendale, Arizona passed away peacefully in the early morning of Monday, November 1st, 2021, with his family by his side, in Phoenix, Arizona. Roger was born on November 17, 1952, to the late Lawrence Marion Hansen and Doris Lucille (Turner) Blecha in Concordia, KS. He grew up in the place of his birth and graduated from Concordia High School in 1970. Roger worked for Ideal truck lines in Concordia, KS before moving to Abilene, KS in 1978 where he worked for Churchill and Yellow Freight truck lines and then later becoming an insurance agent for Farm Bureau Insurance in 1991. In 2000 he moved to Arizona and continued as an independent insurance agent until his death.
Roger is survived by his sister, Deanna Frint of Belleville, KS; daughter Erin & Daniel Reisner and grandchildren Brayden and Madilyn Reisner all of Olathe, KS; son Derik and Krystal Hansen of Glendale, AZ; nephew Jeff and Nancy Frint of Belleville, KS; close companion Florine Toone of Sun City, AZ, and ex-wife Debbi Thompson of Manhattan, KS as well as many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Hansen and Doris Lucille Blecha.
Roger enjoyed playing tennis, hiking and was an avid golfer. He loved cheering on the K-State Wildcat Football team and attending various bowl games. He liked camping in his later years. He was a member of the Eisenhower Foundation in Abilene, KS and enjoyed serving as an ambassador. He had a passion for Bonsai trees and was part of the Phoenix Bonsai Society attending meetings and going on trips to perfect his craft. With his artistic hands he created many beautiful flora to enjoy. No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the Springtime.
