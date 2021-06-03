Roger Hein, 77 of Enterprise, passed away June 1, 2021.
He was born Jan. 25, 1944 in Pierre, South Dakota, the son of Francis and Eileen (Timmons) Hein. He grew up in the Pierre area and graduated from Pierre High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1971.
On Dec. 22, 1979 he was united in marriage to Dixie Galentine in Abilene. Roger worked for a hide company.
He is survived by his loving wife Dixie of the home; One son Leon Hein; daughter Nyla Brevig; step-son James Galentine; two brothers, Donnie (Petra) Hein and Mike (Dustine) Hein; four sisters, JoAn (Gene) Trenary, Judy (Ronnie) Brown, Carla (George) Stanley and Connie (Rob) Karsmizik; three grandsons, two granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, brother and a step-son.
Military Graveside services for Roger will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon with Pastor Jack Craig officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene.
Family suggests memorials be made out to donor’s choice. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
