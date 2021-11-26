Robyn Lynn Klinghagen Motl

Robyn Motl, 57, of Sergeant Bluff, IA passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, IA.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, IA. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove, NE. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, November 28, 2021, also at the chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Robyn was born on October 15, 1964 in Sioux Falls, SD to Rodney and Arla Klinghagen. She spent her early years growing up in Tea, SD. In 1976, her and her family moved to Newman Grove, NE. Robyn attended Newman Grove public schools and graduated in 1982. She made many lifelong friends there. After high school, she attended Bahner Beauty School and graduated from there and briefly worked in Columbus, NE.
On June 8, 1985 Robyn married Mark Motl, her High School sweetheart. To this union three children were born, Casey Motl, Michenzie Motl Bruce, and Kendall Motl Saunders. With Mark’s job they lived in many places before settling in Abilene, KS where they spent the majority of their life raising their family. In 2009, they moved to the Sioux City area for a new job and were currently residing in Sergeant Bluff, IA.
Robyn worked for several Physical Therapy offices in Abilene and Sioux City where she was the office manager. She was perfect for this role and loved working with her various co-workers and patients through the year.
Robyn’s warmth and compassion drew people to her. Her ability to listen and relate to people was one of her greatest gifts. Robyn’s greatest love was her family, especially her two granddaughters, Lennox Bruce and Quinn Saunders. She held a special bond with her three younger sisters Tammy Kermmoade, Christy Boyer, and Jodi Borgmann. Robyn was truly a kind and loving soul and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Robyn is survived by her husband Mark of Sergeant Bluff; children Casey Motl of Sergeant Bluff, Michenzie Bruce of Omaha, NE, and Kendall Saunders of Sioux City; her parents, Rodney and Arla Klinghagen of Arlington, NE; siblings Tammy and Mike Kermmoade of Lincoln, NE, Christy and Dean Boyer of Plainview, NE, and Ben and Jodi Borgmann of Arlington, NE; grandchildren, Lennox Bruce of Omaha, NE and Quinn Saunders of Sioux City.
