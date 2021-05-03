PARKER, Colo. — Robert Wayne Bistline, age 83, passed at his home on April 24, 2021.
He was born Nov. 23, 1937, in Dickinson County, Kan., to Clinton Amos and Dorothy Myrtle Bistline.
Bob also lived in Washington State until settling in Colorado with his family in 1966. In later years, he married wife Joyce and they lived in both Abilene and the Denver area until his recent passing.
He worked for Dow Chemical at the Rocky Flats Plant since 1966, where he specialized in research and development of advance instrumentation for the detection of plutonium in lung tissues of site workers.
He received his Ph.D. from Colorado State University in Radiation Biology in 1973; his M.S. in Radiological Sciences from the University of Washington in 1970, his graduate studies were in Radiation Biophysics and Atomic Physics at the University of Kansas, and his B.A. was received from Westmar College in 1959 in Physics, Mathematics, and Natural Sciences.
He served on multiple scientific review boards and advisory committees and was a leader in the establishment of the Department of Energy’s beryllium disease prevention program. He was an advisor for the President’s Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health. He also received the prestigious Department of Energy Pride Award for his exceptional service.
Family include his wife Joyce; children Steve (Jen), Kim (Ron [deceased]), John (Nicole), Scott (Deena), Cassie (Brian); grandchildren Brandon Bistline (deceased), Brooke Bistline, Alex Grace, Katie Angel, Zac Bistline, Annie Bistline; brothers and sisters Laverna Ernst, Carolyn Beetch, Lois Hines, John Bistline (deceased), and Stan Bistline (deceased).
Bob loved singing in a Barbershop Quartet in his earlier years and had been an active member of his church choir and a soloist throughout his lifetime. He collected Franklin Mint model tractors and antique farm tools.
Private family service will be Monday, May 10 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Canyons Community Church at https://www.canyonscc.org/giving or the Wounded Warrior Project at https://woundedwarriorproject.org
