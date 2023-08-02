Robert Rockwell, 82, of Abilene passed away Sunday, July 30 at Salina Regional Health Center In Salina, Kansas. He was born in Cleveland Ohio. Robert was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam Conflict.
After his service in the Airforce Robert was an aircraft mechanic for Continental Air Lines. On Christmas Eve 1998 Robert married Helen Gabbard, He loved to make people laugh and could be counted on to liven up any conversation. Robert and Helen loved cats and provided homes to many over the years. Robert loved planes, trains, and cars, and had been a volunteer for the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.